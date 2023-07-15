Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has denied reports claiming that he announced his bid to contest again in 2027

In a statement released on Twitter, Obi expressed his disappointment with the fabricated reports and clarified that he did not grant the interviews on which the reports were based

The former governor of Anambra state reiterated his commitment to addressing national issues through recognised news and media outlets

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has debunked the reports claiming he said he was looking forward to contesting again in 2027.

The former governor of Anambra state dissociated himself from the reports in a statement he released via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 15.

He said the reports were fabricated and predicted on interviews he never granted.

The LP flagbearer also denied commenting on the alleged offer of the appointment slots by the Bola Tinubu-led federal government to the opposition.

"I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted," Obi said.

"Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place. The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government. Both reports are bogus. Regrettably, our politics have sunken to this abysmal level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade.

I will continue to speak on national issues - Peter Obi

Obi further reiterated his commitment to commenting on topical national issues "via recognised news and media outfits."

The Anambra state-born politician said he will not concern himself with "cheap distractive trolls".

"My focus and that of the Obidient Movement will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is POssible.

"Our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandizement, but on putting the nation on the right footing and deepening our democracy by helping to elevate and empower the downtrodden in our society," he added.

