Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has sent a note of warning to the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, to keep off from the southwest and terminate any plot to stage a sit-at-home protest in Lagos State.

Adam's warning is on the heels of a viral made by Ekpa that IPOB would be staging a protest in Lagos State as part of their demonstration for secession.

Gani Adams said any protest from IPOB would e resisted in the southwest. Photo Credit: Aare Gani Adams

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Adams said there would be no room for an IPOB protest on the southwest soil.

Adams recounted that Ekpa's actions were a replica of what triggered the civil war in the 70s and described his moves as counterproductive.

As reported by Punch, Adams said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I can’t go to the South East now and say I want to decide for the people of that region. So, it is not possible to import the South-East agenda into Yorubaland. It would be counterproductive. We advise him (Ekpa) to drop that idea.

“He should not try that. The South West is not Biafra Republic. Any attempt to impose the Biafra Republic agenda will be resisted. He should desist from repeating the mistake of the 1970s. He should be very, very careful."

Ekpa replies Adams

Reacting to Adam's warning, Ekpa in another tweet said the Biafrans in Lagos State can exercise their civic rights by protesting.

He stated that the protest would go on regardless if their embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not released from detention.

Ekpa's tweet reads:

"Tell Gani Adams that Biafrans in Lagos have rights to use sit at home civil disobedience to demonstrate that they are not happy and also that they are very important and will not allow any intimidation going forward.

"You can’t dictate how they must protest against the injustice being done to them by the Islamic state of Nigeria by not releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu among others injustices.

"Biafrans in Lagos will embark on sit at home if MNK is not released.

"We are not doing it to please you."

Source: Legit.ng