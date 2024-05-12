A Nigerian genius, Jerry Mallo, has built a sports car called Bennie Sternum and given it a unique suspension

With its suspension, the sports car becomes fit for all kinds of terrain on Nigeria roads without having to worry about potholes

Many Nigerians who watched the video of his new car wished he got more funding to make more vehicles

A young Nigerian man and the CEO of Bennie Technologies LTD, Jerry Mallo, has done it again after building his first sports car in 2019.

In an interview years ago, Jerry mentioned selling his phone to fund the car's production.

A team of engineers worked on the car before it became ready. Photo source: Jerry Mallo

Car production in Nigeria

The young Nigerian went ahead with his team and made another sports car, which he tagged Bennie Sternum. This car was an improvement over his first car.

In a new interview with Simon Arme, he said the car can conserve some energy to light up a house. Before building cars, he made many agricultural equipment.

Bennie Sternum also has a suspension system that can raise the car 12 inches from the ground. The man said Nigeria has a lot of raw materials that could be used to build something.

His full interview below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Empire said:

"Government no Dey invest for these kind things nah street light they wan fix."

Isaac Ahana said:

"I love this. It's inspiring. Up Nigeria, Up Jerry Mallo."

moh san said:

"Oyinbo go soon invite am..he will probably go because his government will constantly fail him."

Ajeyalemi Hannah said:

"See talent oooooo, but wrong country."

Mide said:

"You rarely see Nigerians creating value like this, na money all of us just dey find."

Jay.tha.savage said:

"That suspension system is what Nigerian cars really need."

KAY said:

"Protect him at all cost."

Oldman said:

"Bro you should never give up. We believe in you."

OlakunleScott asked:

"How can we get private investors to power F1 race with this inspiration?"

