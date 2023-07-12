Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo appointed as the Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

Governor, Alex Otti of Abia state announced the appointments and that of 29 others into various positions

The 30 new appointments are coming 6 weeks after the Labour Party governor assumed office on Monday, May 29

Umuahia, Abia State - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has announced the appointments of former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, musician, Martins Okechukwu Justice popularly called J Martins and 28 others.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 11, Channels TV reported.

Uko explained that the appointments are of immediate effect.

According to the statement, Kanu is appointed as the Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba while J Martins is appointed Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment.

Below are the complete appointees and their positions:

1. Mr Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment

4. Mr Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

5. Mr Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry

6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

7. Mr Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

8. Dr George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

10. Dr Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport

11. Mr Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC

13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

14. Dr Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

15. Dr Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

16. Dr Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance

17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA

18. Mr Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

19. Mr Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

20. Dr Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities

22. Mr Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

24. Mrs Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.

25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

26. Mrs Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.

27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets

29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors

30. Dr Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office

