FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been warned against appointing the brother of ex-Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi into his executive cabinet.

This appeal was made by a civil society group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 13.

Senator Dave Umahi, who is the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State is said to be plotting the nomination of his younger brother for minister. Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/David Nweze Umahi

As contained in the statement signed by the convener of SNM, Rev Solomon Semaka charged President Tinubu to ensure inclusivity and sustainable peace in the southeast.

He said:

"Following concerns raised by wide media reports of attempts led by former governor Dave Umahi and now senator to nominate his younger brother Austine Umahi as Minister in President Tinubu's government, it has become necessary to highlight the selfish tendencies of the Umahi family and their desperation to turn Ebonyi State into a family dynasty.

"While we recognize the right of every citizen to hold public office, it is morally necessary to censor the implications of contemplating injustice, let alone promote same by people who should promote fairness and justice and equity among their people."

Group lament plights of Ebonyi citizens

The group further noted that the development has led to a sorry state of affairs in the state, and citizens of Ebonyi have become victims of these ills.

President Tinubu was further petitioned and notified that the nomination of Umahi's brother for a ministerial seat would be equivalent to the dominance of only one household in an entire state.

The statement reads:

"The Umahi's are not the only people in Ebonyi State, let alone the South East; if Mr President is made to believe by the former governor that no one else is competent except the Umahi's, then Mr President must have a rethink."

The group expressed confidence and believes that Mr President is a true democrat and would not allow himself to be misled by the inordinate ambition of a single family, especially as this act of desperation widens the uncertainties around growing insecurity in Ebonyi State and the South East region in general.

