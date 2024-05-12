Shallipopi has shared a post to show who his real lover was after he was called out by a lady for ditching her

The lady had cried out after seeing the singer with an oyinbo lady whom he flaunted on social media

In his new message, he said that the lady with him was the only lover he knows, and his fans have reacted to the post

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, better knowns Shallipopi, has reacted after he was called out by a lady who claimed that she was his girlfriend.

Legit.ng had reported that a lady, who claimed to be the lover of the Elon Musk crooner, had called out the singer and accused him of cheating on her.

In a new development, the record label owner shared some pictures he took with a white lady and said that she was the only babe he knows.

Shallipopi confirms finding love. Photo credit @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi shares loved up picture with lover

In the post he shared, he loved up with a white lady where they were both having fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At one point, she put her legs on the Plutomania boss as they both of them were eating at the restaurant.

However, fans were not comfortable with the way he introduced her.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post:

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@urchmoney04:

"The start dey sweet like TomTom but na the end."

@sexy_mimi147:

"She go help u chop ur money."

@john_blaze_ogbuka:

"That girl would never date him two years ago."

@mr.cove007:

"Correct guy."

@cakes_by_israel:

"Benin gehs nor go like this one."

@_e.s.e_awusa:

"Once a man calls u a b word, wrap it up."

@bignanya:

"He called he the b word . When a poor artist make it , they go for women who wouldn’t even look at them when they were poor . Inferiority complex."

@shantelsucre_1:

"Childish."

@culture010:

"Small boy, how od, he thsat he is flusnt girfriend."

@fanxcel:

"The b word wey u use on her alone don refer her."

Shallipopi breaks ladies heart

Legit.ng had reported that Shallipopi had unveiled his lover in a post on social media.

The singer who is loved by ladies because of his use of Benin slang in his song was sighted kissing his lover passionately outdoors.

The lady was trying to show him something on her phone, and he listened to her.

Source: Legit.ng