The house of representatives has received a notice from President Bola Tinubu to the effect that he will pay Nigerians some money every month

President Tinubu said the federal government will transfer the sum of N8,000 per month to 12 million low-income households

These families, across the 36 states of the federation, will get the money for a period of six months

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said 12 million families will get N8,000 over a period of six months to lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

In a letter to the house of representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Thursday, July 13, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs, The Nation reported.

Millions of Nigerians will receive monetary support from the federal government, the presidency has announced. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu to support poor, vulnerable Nigerians

The letter was for approval of additional financing for the national social safety net programme scaled up by the national assembly.

He said this would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

In order to guarantee the credibility of the process, he stated that digital transfers would be made directly to beneficiaries' accounts.

Nigerians react

Following the development, some Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments from Twitter below:

@Asiwaju__Aso wrote:

"This is backwardness, we are not at war.

"Buy buses for free transport and give people water and Power into their households, remove every single tax on ladies pad and children medicine, equip hospitals. That is how to alleviate the pains of the common people."

@TonexBat23 commented:

"What's the long-term plan? I really don't support this sort of palliative because this is about all Nigerians and not 12m Nigerians."

@usmanolatunji3 said:

"I'm against this. Na nonsense."

“The palliative Is coming": President Tinubu meets with class of ‘99 governors, makes fresh promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on Wednesday, July 12, met with state governors elected in 1999, otherwise known as the “Class of ‘99”, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit was attended by 18 of the 36 governors. Some of them have passed on.

Addressing State House correspondents, the chairman of the class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo state, who expressed President Tinubu’s dream to foster a better nation, stated that the issue of subsidy is gone forever, expressing the belief that the situation will soon normalise.

