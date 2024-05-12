A chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party has revealed what the party needs to do to take over power from the ruling APC

Ahead of the 2027 election, Dare Glintstone Akinniyii said the party's major focus is to win and dislodge the ruling APC

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Mr Akinniyii explained how the rift between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike has dragged the PDP backward, noting, "it has cost us another 4 years of being in the opposition"

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the party is focused on the 2027 general election and not the fallout between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike.

Atiku and Wike are at loggerheads. This is because Wike allegedly worked against Atiku in the 2023 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

According to Mr Akinniyi, the alleged rift between Atiku, the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 general elections and Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, has brought the party to its lowest in the polity.

Wike's antics fuelled PDP crisis, fallout with Atiku

Recall that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, fell out with the PDP hierarchy in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election.

While Wike backed out from supporting Atiku Abubakar – from northern Nigeria – who won the PDP primary election, the former governor worked for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This led to a fresh crisis in the PDP.

Legit.ng understands that the main opposition party has not been able to resolve the crisis that hit the party following the fallout of its presidential election primary in 2023 which cost it victory in the general election.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made matters worse as he bagged an appointment under Tinubu's government after he allegedly worked against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi: "PDP focus on Winning in 2027"

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng via telephone chat, on Sunday, May 12, the spokesperson National Youth Group,Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the PDP is concerned about dislodging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Mr Akinniyi disclosed that Atiku and Wike's fallout has dragged the party backwards and cost the party another four years to remain as an opposition.

When asked if Atiku and Wike should reconcile for the good of the PDP ahead of the 2027 poll, Mr Akinniyi urged the opposition party to focus on victory and not be distracted.

He also appealed to Nigerians to work with the PDP so as to "force the APC out of power".

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

"2027 for PDP is beyond Wike and Atiku - it is about the most formidable opposition party in Nigeria - PDP to galvanize everyone in a bid to dislodge APC. It's a known fact that Politicians are always after their interests, but at this moment their individual interests have cost us another four years of being in the opposition. For the sake of young Nigerians who are the victims of APC's misfortunes, they should come together and force APC out of power."

Primate Ayodele speaks on PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, has said he foresaw the emergence of "a new powerful candidate" in the PDP.

Ayodele predicted that Atiku "will not be picked".

"Well, I'm not seeing Atiku in the picture of 2027 election of PDP. I'm seeing that another powerful person will emerge in PDP in 2027," the cleric said.

