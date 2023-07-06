The Ondo State government has confirmed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's medical leave will soon be over

A statement by the Ministry of Information revealed that Governor Akeredolu is recovering well and in high spirits

The statement urged natives and residents of the state to keep calm as the governor is awaiting doctors' instructions to be discharged

Ondo, Akure - The Ondo State government has given a message of hope to residents and natives of the Sunshine State over the health condition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is currently overseas receiving treatment.

As reported by Punch, a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, on Thursday, July 5, revealed that the governor is in high spirits and will soon return to the country.

He stated that his return would be decided by the doctors overseeing his recovery abroad.

Ondo govt appreciates Tinubu, APC govs

As contained in the statement, gratitude was extended to President Bola Tinubu, APC governors, party leaders and people of Ondo state for their prayers and support throughout his recovery process in the hospital.

The statement reads:

“The Governor of Ondo State, @RotimiAkeredolu, expresses his profound gratitude to the good people of Ondo State for the ceaseless evocation of prayers and messages of goodwill for his full recovery and return to good health soon.

“The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support. He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient.”

Before he departed for treatment abroad, Governor Akeredolu handed the helm of affairs to his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is currently the acting governor of Ondo State.

