A new report has revealed the names of prominent politicians and loyalists of President Bola Tinubu on the ministerial list

Nyesom Wike, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Professor Ishaq Olorode or Isa Aremu, and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, amongst others

Former Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola might be reassigned for nomination as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

The battle to make the final ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has intensified with many prominent politicians and loyalists of the president working towards their appointments.

As reported by The Sun, the list being compiled is dominated by the old Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the South-West.

Wike, Kwankwaso, other prominent politicians who may make Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

A prominent politician, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who pioneered the South West Agenda (SWAGA), for 2023 is believed to have taken the slot for Ekiti state.

Former Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode have reportedly made the list to represent the South-West state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is gathered that Oyetola might be reassigned for nomination as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

Oyetola is said to have an added advantage based on his experience in the First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

A former governorship candidate, Olusola Oke and Dr Tunji Abayomi are battling it out for the ministerial slot allocated to Ondo State.

North West Zone

The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman of the zone, Salihu Lukman, will possibly be the nominee from Kaduna State.

The name of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is believed to have been penned down while Abdullahi Ganduje, is to nominate someone for an additional position for Kano state

Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako is to nominate someone for Sokoto state while Ahmed Sani Yarima will decide the fate of the nominee from Zamfara State.

It was gathered that Ibrahim Masari, the placeholder of the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, is lobbying to get the ministerial nomination.

A serving functionary from Jigawa state in the Federal Government is speculated to get the slot for the state

The immediate past former Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, is likely to be the only one among his peers to make the President Tinubu's ministerial list

North East Zone

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima and Borno State Governor Umara Zulum have reportedly endorsed the nomination of the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The APC governorship candidate, Senator Emmanuel Bwatcha might clinch the ministerial slot for Taraba state.

A two-term governor, Malam Isa Yugudu and former minister, Ali Pate, are fighting to have the slot for Bauchi state.

It is a serious battle amongst Farouk Bamusa, Senator Idris Umar and Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna for the Gombe State slot.

The husband of Senator Aisha Binani, Dr Ahmed Moddibo and a strong member of the Chief MKO Abiola 1993 campaign, Senator Jonathan Zangwina are believed to be in consideration for the Adamawa slot.

North Central

Kwara State slot is said to be between the JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Olorode or Isa Aremu.

A one-time Secretary to the Niger state government and an academician from the University of Ibadan, Professor Yahaya Kuta, is the most likely person to clinch the Niger state slot.

Nasarawa state might be dramatic because aside from the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Governor Abdullahi Sule, there are two other strong candidates.

A former Local Government Chairman and a close ally to Tinubu, Musa Wayo and grassroots politician, Labaran Magaji, are also considered for ministerial nomination

The SGF, George Akume will decide for Benue State and Emmanuel Jime is a strong contender.

Both the Akume and former governor Joshua Dariye are going to find a suitable nominee for Plateau state because of the failure of former governor Solomon Lalong, in the last general election.

Lalong, however, is pushing for Yakubu Datti, a one-time commissioner in the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello will nominate the minister from Kogi state.

South East

A one-time Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, whose path crossed with President Tinubu while the President was Lagos state governor is being considered as the Imo state nominee.

The Deputy National Chairman, South of the APC, Emma Enekwu, is likely to clinch the Enugu state slot.

Anambra State slot is likely for Andy Uba for identifying himself with Tinubu while Uche Ukwunife is also being considered based on gender consideration and non-controversial posture.

A reputable banker, cosmopolitan and a Lagos boy, Mac Wabara, is speculated to emerged as the Abia state nominee.

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi state, Senator Dave Umahi, who is enjoying an excellent relationship with Tinubu will determine who gets the slot in his state

South South

Former governor Nyesom Wike will most definitely get the ministerial slot for Rivers state as reward for working for the emergence of President Tinubu

Senator John Onwah might get the Cross River State slot as compensation for sacrificed his governorship ambition in support of the eventual winner Sen Bassey Otu.

It might get interesting with an NNPC lady, who is said identified with Tinubu right from the ACN days.

It was gathered that the young lady's husband, a top ranking Police Officer, ensured the 2023 general election was not rigged against the APC.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio will submit the name of the nominee from Akwa Ibom State.

A former Managing Director of NDDC. of Dan Abia, is believed among other strong contenders.

The National Publicly Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, former minister, Festus Keyamo and Frank Kokori will battle it out for the Delta state slot.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan is expected to endorse the Bayelsa State nominee and one Davekeme Ikwigwa is likely among the contenders.

Senator Adams Oshimhole will believed to have picked candidate of the Bini stock to help the APC in tackling Governor Godwin Obaseki during the forth Edo gubernatorial elections.

President Tinubu is reportedly consulting with Senator Sidi Ali and Isa Rahma and relevant stakeholders on the possibility of giving Federal Capital Territory a ministerial slot.

Tinubu's ministerial list finally ready as nominees undergo security checks at DSS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that there are indications that the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu is ready and is currently undergoing security scrutiny at the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

The Punch reported that a source revealed that the names of those being considered for ministerial offices are going through the final check at the DSS and the Presidential Strategic Team.

New report reveals People Tinubu Is set to appoint as ministers, reveals when list will be sent to Senate

Legit.ng also reported that a list of ministerial nominees to be appointed by President Bola Tinubu is ready and will be sent to the Senate this week, according to a new report by Nigerian Tribune.

Citing anonymous sources in "power corridors", the newspaper reported that the list is the first batch of the ministerial appointments President Tinubu is expected to make.

Source: Legit.ng