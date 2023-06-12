Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent deputy governor of Ondo state, is reportedly putting undue pressure on ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Aiyedatiwa is allegedly trying to force Governor Akeredolu, who is ill, to transfer power to him immediately and resign

The Ondo deputy-governor has also been accused of circulating stories about the governor’s death last week

Akure, Ondo state - There is an alleged discord in the Ondo state government house as Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor, allegedly wants Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to transfer power to him immediately.

According to a report on Monday, June 12, byVanguard, Aiyedatiwa was behind the rumours last week about the governor’s supposed terrible health and speculated demise.

All is reportedly not well between Gov Akeredolu of Ondo and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, over the transfer of power following the incapacitation of the governor. Photo credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

'Akeredolu aware of deputy governor’s schemings': Source

Aiyedatiwa was said to have orchestrated the rife rumour to gain public sympathy and support.

Sources in the government disclosed that Akeredolu was aware of the deputy governor’s allegedly excessive ambition to grab power, according to Vanguard.

A source said:

"The trouble began when governor Akeredolu went on vacation and entrusted the deputy governor with the responsibilities of the governor’s office.

“During his short stay as acting governor, the deputy governor, it is alleged, prioritised his personal interests over that of the state’s and the governor’s.

"Some members of the Executive Council alleged that the deputy governor was responsible for the circulation of stories about the governor’s health."

