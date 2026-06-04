A lady has called out Caramel Plugg and made allegations against her in a fiery voice note circulating online

In the recording, the lady listed several things she could use against the brand influencer and gave her an ultimatum

Many people looked forward to the deadline she set, while others defended Caramel Plug and her new line of business

Brand influencer Ogechi Ukonu, better known as Caramel Plugg, has been dragged online by a Ghanaian lady over an alleged debt.

In posts making the rounds on social media, the lady shared voice notes and explained how Caramel Plugg allegedly became indebted to her and others.

Reactions as Caramel Plugg is dragged online over alleged N2 million visa scam. Photo credit@caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

According to her, the influencer allegedly collected money from three people for visa processing, but the arrangement later turned sour. She claimed that Caramel Plugg received N2 million and failed to refund the money despite repeated requests.

The Ghanaian lady further alleged that Caramel Plugg used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle in Singapore, including buying Birkin bags and flaunting them online instead of carrying out the work she was allegedly paid for.

Lady vows to share Caramel Plugg's photos

In one of the voice notes, the Ghanaian lady claimed that some people had sent her Caramel Plugg's private photos and videos. She alleged that she would release them at a specified time if the money was not refunded.

Caramel Plug dragged online as lady vows to expose her. Photo credit@caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

The lady said she was prepared to lose her social media page over the matter, adding that she was ready to take drastic steps in her dispute with Caramel Plugg over the alleged debt.

Fans react to allegations against Caramel Plugg

Reacting to the allegations, many social media users questioned the source of the Birkin bags Caramel Plugg has been flaunting online. Some said the claims made by the Ghanaian lady had raised concerns.

Others urged the lady not to make threats but to follow through on her claims if she had evidence. They said they would return online to see whether she would carry out her promise.

However, a few fans defended Caramel Plugg, arguing that the allegations remain unproven and that she has continued to run her business.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over allegation made against Caramel Plugg

Here are comments below:

@itz_viv202 commented:

"So it’s 2 million they use in going to Singapore 🇸🇬 ehn."

@oneandonlyasaonwa reacted:

"That you paid her for visa doesn't mean Immigration will approve the visa na. Its 50:50."

@adekoya_maryam said:

"This fight na for people wey Dey enter plane."

@bae_an_nie shared:

"Ever since Caramel don start this business, she never rest."

@kukus_home_gadget reacted:

"But please, why did you cover the lady’s name?"

@callme_chinancy shared:

"PST B ke, can you just do your thing and leave him alone? What’s pst b concern with this? Imagine threatening to post your fellow woman’s personal photos. Supporting women indeed.some of you patronize vendors not because you really want to but because you want them dragged."

Caramel Plugg refuses to mention RTW brand

Legit.ng previously reported that the popular Nigerian content creator sparked reactions on social media over a video.

In the clip, Caramel Plugg can be heard calling out the price and names of the designer items on her.

The influencer's decision to withhold the name of the designer behind her dress has divided many people.

Source: Legit.ng