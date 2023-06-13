Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has departed for a 21-day medical leave abroad

This was confirmed on Tuesday, June 13, in a letter sent by the Governor to the State Parliament

As contained in the letter, Governor Akeredolu also informed the parliament that he would be transmitting power to his deputy to act on his behalf

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ondo, Akure - Ondo State House of Assembly has received the letter of medical leave from the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

As reported by TV News, Governor Akeredolu's departure for medical leave abroad was announced by the Speaker of the State Parliament, Olamide Oladiji.

Gov Rotimi Akeredolu has been battling an unnamed illness for months and has decided to hand over the helm of affairs to his deputy until his return. Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Oladiji disclosed that the Governor has embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad from June 7, 2023, to July 6, 2023.

As contained in the letter, he read, the leave commenced on June 7, and extends to July 6, 2023, due to the Public Holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir(28th and 29th, June 2023), Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The letter also directed that administrative duties be transmitted to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who will function in an acting capacity pending when the governor returns.

Governor Akeredolu also assured the parliament and the people of Ondo State of his return on Thursday, July 6.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Not Dead, Ondo State Govt Says

An earlier report by Legit.ng disclosed that the government of Ondo state urged residents and citizens to keep calm over the rumoured demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the governor was in good condition but was unwell some days back.

The statement urged the general public to disregard any rumours the governor had passed on.

Trouble in Ondo Govt House as Deputy Governor Allegedly Wants Akeredolu to Transfer Power to Him

Meanwhile, there were reports that Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, is putting undue pressure on ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa is allegedly trying to force Governor Akeredolu, who is ill, to transfer power to him immediately and resign.

The Ondo deputy governor was also accused of circulating stories about the governor’s death last week.

Source: Legit.ng