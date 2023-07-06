President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, July 5, received two prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Aso Rock

Former Senate President Ayim Pius Ayim and Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, were Tinubu's guests

Speaking on the visit, Ayim said it was a courtesy visit to congratulate President Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has given a complete account of his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House on Aso Rock, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 5.

The Daily SUN reported that Ayim and Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited President Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa flanked by the two PDP chieftains, Ayim Pius Ayim and Olisa Metuh. Photo Credit: @APCUKingdom

Source: Twitter

While giving an account of the meeting with President Tinubu at the Villa to State House reporters, Ayim said:

“It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold he has taken so far. We had a whole lot of heart-to-heart discussions, but primarily, it’s to congratulate him.”

Metuh speaks on visit to Tinubu

Giving his account, Metuh said they had other conversations mainly on participatory democracy, Daily Trust reported.

Metuh said the administration of President Tinubu looks poised to curb the horrors of the last eight years and help ensure national cohesion.

As reported by This Day, he said:

“We believe that for policies and programmes, there has to be options and alternatives for those programmes, but only when we are together can we achieve success. Our nation has bled for over eight years, but we believe that from now onwards, Mr President has shown the way that the country will come together and then we’ll be able to live happily.”

Source: Legit.ng