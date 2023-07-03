All things being equal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to include former governor of Edo state, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor in his ministerial nominees’ list

Also on the list is a career Ambassador from Taraba state, Ambassador Musa Mohammed

President Tinubu is expected to submit this ministerial list to the national assembly (NASS) soon

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Edo state, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, and a career Ambassador from Taraba state, Ambassador Musa Mohammed, may make the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

Both Osunbor and Mohammed are two of the three persons nominated from one of the political groups that worked for the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, Vanguard reported on Monday, July 3.

A source close to the Elites Coalition for Good Governance, formerly Northern Elites Coalition for Good Governance, disclosed that the names had been submitted as ministerial nominees.

The source said:

“Three of our members have been tipped for ministerial positions. Prof. Osunbor, Musa Mohammed, and Adebayo Shittu.

"I don’t think his own (Shittu) will sail through but we are still praying."

Tinubu's ministerial list finally ready as nominees undergo security checks at DSS

Legit.ng also reported that there are indications that the ministerial list of President Tinubu is ready and is currently undergoing security scrutiny at the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

The Punch reported that a source revealed that the names of those being considered for ministerial offices are going through the final check at the DSS and the Presidential Strategic Team.

If President Tinubu goes ahead with appointing ministers of state, he will provide 44 names that will be sent to the 10th Senate for screening and subsequent approval.

