Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Southwest governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in collaboration with Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and other prominent leaders in the region, are set to host President Bola Tinubu in a homecoming event on Saturday, June 22.

The Southwest Presidential Inauguration Celebration (SW PR-IN-CE), other stakeholders and political bodies organised the event. It would take place at the Ojaja Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Tribune reported.

Professor Kayode Familoni, the chairman of the post-inauguration ceremony group and the media and publicity sub-committee head, Femi Odere, disclosed the development to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

What President Tinubu discussed with Awujale and Alake in Ogun State

The development is coming after President Tinubu paid a "thank you" visit to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and his counterpart in Ijebu, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode.

On Thursday, June 29, the president visited the paramount rulers in Ogun State, where he reiterated his statements on the naira policies and fuel scarcity and explained some of his actions since he resumed office on May 29.

President Tinubu described his pace as baby steps while urging Nigerians to endure the pains accompanying the policies, adding that the people will soon begin to enjoy the benefits.

"I would have participated in the arbitrage": Tinubu speaks on fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu said he has the privilege of participating in the fuel subsidy scam and ruining Nigeria's economy.

However, the president said he would never be part of the saboteurs that kill the country's economy for personal gains.

Tinubu then charged Nigerians on the need to ensure that the necessary resources are mobilised to meet the needs of the common person.

