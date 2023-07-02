George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, has been said to be making moves to woo some governors and past governors of the PDP into the APC

This is as the former governor of Benue State reportedly made permutations that the PDP G5, some of them reportedly supported Tinubu during the 2023 election, to join the ruling APC

Recall that the PDP G5 kicked against the continuation of Iyorchia Ayu as the party's national chairman after Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election

The popularly aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the G5, may dump the umbrella party ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to The Punch, the development was in connection with the permutations by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to woo them into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Top PDP governors, former governors wooed to join APC Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Wike, Makinde, other PDP G5 may join APC revealed

The PDP G-5 are Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, and Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State. Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, former Enugu, Benue and Abia States governors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the G5 governors were against the continuation of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP after Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party's presidential candidate.

They also vowed not to campaign for Atiku since he was not supporting their agitations, and the PDP candidate eventually lost to Bola Tinubu of the APC, who is now the President.

PDP leader who has visited President Tinubu in Aso Rock

It was disclosed that the PDP leaders and President Tinubu have been having some private romance, even as their party was challenging his declaration as Nigerian President at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

For instance, Wike had met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa at different times after the latter was inaugurated on May 29. The development has put his membership in the PDP under questioning by some chieftains of the party.

Source: Legit.ng