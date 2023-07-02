President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list is reportedly ready and is undergoing a final security check with the DSS

The names of those being considered for ministerial nominees were also going through a final check at the Presidential Strategic Team team before being forwarded to the senate

President Tinubu is expected to forward the names of the ministers to the Senate on or before July 28, according to the law

FCT, Abuja - There are indications that the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu is ready and is currently undergoing security scrutiny at the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

The Punch reported that a source revealed that the names of those being considered for ministerial offices are going through the final check at the DSS and the Presidential Strategic Team.

Tinubu's ministerial list ready, forwarded to DSS for security check Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

DSS Scrutinizing President Tinubu's ministerial list

According to the source,

“They have the list already. Several names have been written against their respective offices. But they just have to find out and do some checks on a few of these names. That’s what is delaying the list. They are being very strategic with this.”

If President Tinubu goes ahead with appointing ministers of state, he will provide 44 names that will be sent to the 10th Senate for screening and subsequent approval.

