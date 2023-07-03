Atiku Abubakar's aide has alleged that former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike will get an appointment soon

Phrank Shaibu disclosed that Wike will be rewarded by President Bola Tinubu with a ministerial appointment for ‘rigging the presidential election’ in Rivers state

Meanwhile, President Tinubu is expected to present the list of ministers to the Senate on Monday, July 2, seeking their approval

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of planning to reward the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike with a ministerial appointment.

Shaibu, who insisted that election results in states like Rivers were rigged and not credible, alleged that the purported ministerial appointment was to appreciate Wike for manipulating the poll in the state to favour Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of the PDP candidate Atiku, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“For Rigging Polls, Tinubu Plans to Reward Wike With Ministerial Appointment” Atiku’s Aide Alleges. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu will reward Wike with ministerial appointment, Atiku's aide alleges

In a statement, the PDP chieftain said it was tragic that Tinubu was planning on rewarding Wike with a ministerial portfolio despite the pending petition against the former Governor which has attracted nearly 300,000 votes, Sahara Reporters noted further.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The Presidential election in Rivers State was clearly rigged as evidenced by what INEC has uploaded on IREV," Shaibu added.

New prophecy as Primate Ayodele predicts what will happen to Wike, other members of G5 Under Tinubu presidency

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Saturday, July 1, launched the 2023/2024 edition of his annual prophecy book ‘Warnings To The Nations’ at his Lagos church.

The cleric also unveiled a compendium of "5000 fulfilled prophecies" derived from previous editions of the prophecy book from 2020-2023.

However, in his new prophecy, Ayodele predicted that the G5 who have completed their governorship tenures, except Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, will struggle to remain politically relevant.

New report reveals people Tinubu is set to appoint as ministers, reveals when list will be sent to Senate

A list of ministerial nominees to be appointed by President Bola Tinubu is ready and will be sent to the Senate this week, according to a new report by Nigerian Tribune.

Citing anonymous sources in "power corridors," the newspaper reported that the list is the first batch of the ministerial appointments President Tinubu is expected to make.

Legit.ng notes that the Nigerian leader is required to appoint a minister each from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assist him in running the government.

Source: Legit.ng