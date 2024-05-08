Nollywood actress Shan George has taken to social media to update Nigerians after her bank account was wiped clean by a fraudster

In a new development, the veteran movie star announced that she had gotten her money back while promising to share her story

The news was met with joy and jubilation from her many fans on social media who had sympathised over her ordeal

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has finally retrieved the N3.6 million that was stolen from her bank account to the joy of fans.

Recall that just a few days ago, the movie star shook social media with her cries for help after one Cecelia Chiagoziem Okoro emptied her Zenith Bank account of millions, leaving only N1,637.

Fans react as Shan George recovers stolen money. Photos: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Shan George announced to Nigerians on Instagram that she had retrieved her stolen funds.

In the video which was posted on her page, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who paid attention to her plight and helped in one way or the other while also promising to share her full story at a later time.

She wrote in part:

“To all those who called, txted, and even sent me their token to enable me pursue d issue, God bless u abundantly and replenish ur pockets a billion folds.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Shan George’s good news

Shortly after Shan George shared her good news about getting her money back, many fans trooped to her comment section to rejoice with her. Read some of their reactions below:

stelkim8:

“They quickly refunded her bcs she's a celebrity, many people's money has been hanging since God knows when.”

Ladycherub:

“Social media is a powerful tool forget.”

Ogomimi22:

“The power of social media some people were even bashing her not to come here but go to the bank. Thank God for everything .”

Phran_6ca:

“I wish everyone that came to cry on social media about thesame issue got their money back too ”

Drealnnenda:

“Plenty people own still hang ooo...Maintain same energy.”

Neld670:

“Thank God u did have ur money back…. It’s good to see the smiles on ur face once again❤️.”

lady_ifyy:

“Thank God ”

Cabalofcomedy:

“This is good news. Thank God and those involved in making this happen ”

Fomefitme:

“I am happy it’s been resolved praise God.”

bennysouzamedia:

“ I am so happy it got resolved big sis.”

Source: Legit.ng