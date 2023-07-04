Atiku Abubakar's media strategist, Demola Olarewaju, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will be sacked from office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in a social media post praised Chief Chris Uche (SAN), who is leading the legal team of Atiku

Olarewaju also said that Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will be jailed for alleged election rigging

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Demola Olarewaju, on Monday, July 3, said if the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) does what is right with the evidence as of today, Bola Tinubu will be the first President to be removed in Nigeria.

Olarewaju, who is the Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar, also said that Professor Mahmud Yakubu will be the first Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman to go to jail for rigging the 2023 presidential election.

'Bola Tinubu will be sacked': PDP's Demola Olarewaju speaks

The PDP stalwart went on to predict that a rerun election will be held, because the February 25, 2023 poll was “fraudulent”.

His full post on his verified Twitter handle reads:

"The erudite senior lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), leading Atiku's legal team, is yet another reason why ethnicity must never blind us to competence:

"He used the sole INEC witness that eventually showed up at the PEPC to tender yet another bombshell document today, this time: the final report of the European Union Election Observer Mission, which faulted both the conduct and outcome of the 2023 presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu.

"INEC's Director of Information Technology (IT), Dr. Lawrence Bayode was brought in to testify for INEC, and after admitting that only 31% of the election results had been uploaded before Mahmud Yakubu announced Bola Tinubu. Chris Uche was then invited to cross-examine the INEC witness, but he asked that APC and Tinubu should go first as they were co-respondents in the matter. APC and Tinubu lawyers objected and the five-member panel had to go into their Chambers before coming out to rule that APC and Tinubu should cross-examine the INEC witness before Atiku."

Olarewaju continued:

"Chris Uche then asked for 20 minutes to cross-examine the witness, APC and Tinubu opposed, Court ruled in Atiku's favour.

"Chris Uche again asked that the INEC witness should be made to read some critical portions of the European Union's final report on the presidential election, Tinubu, APC and INEC again opposed it but the judges again ruled in favour of Atiku and the relevant portions were read.

"The INEC witness had told the court that there was a technical glitch that affected the uploading of the presidential election results but under Chris Uche's cross-examination, he admitted the imaginary glitch was not reported to Amazon Web Services (AWS) by INEC.

"With their only witness' testimony destroyed in minutes and four documents tendered, INEC closed its defense in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

"Tinubu meanwhile has been ordered to open the defense of his rigged victory in the presidential election tomorrow (Tuesday, July 4, 2023) by the PEPC."

He concluded:

"If the PEPC does what is right with the evidence as of today, Bola Tinubu will be the first President to be removed in Nigeria, Mahmud Yakubu will be the first INEC Chairman to go to jail for rigging and the worst outcome from all of it is a rerun of that spurious and fraudulent election INEC conducted.

"Well done, Chief Chris Uche (SAN) Atiku supporters salute you."

Tinubu reveals when he will start defence against Atiku, PDP's petition as INEC closes defence

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is done in defending itself in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wole Olanipekun, lawyer to President Bola Tinubu, informed the court that the second respondent (Tinubu) will open his defence on Tuesday, July 4.

