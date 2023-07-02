A list of ministerial nominees for President Bola Tinubu's administration is reportedly ready and will be submitted to the Senate this week

The list, described as the first batch of appointments, includes technocrats, serving senators, among others

A source who disclosed this said President Tinubu aims to form a performance-driven Federal Executive Council to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda

State House, Abuja - A list of ministerial nominees to be appointed by President Bola Tinubu is ready and will be sent to the Senate this week, according to a new report by Nigerian Tribune.

Citing anonymous sources in "power corridors", the newspaper reported that the list is the first batch of the ministerial appointments President Tinubu is expected to make.

President Tinubu may appoint technocrats, serving senators, and others as ministers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng notes that the Nigerian leader is required to appoint a minister each from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assist him in running the government.

Ministerial list: Tinubu to appoint technocrats, others in first batch

According to the report, the categories of people in the first batch of the ministerial appointment list are below.

Technocrats, including a former Bank CEO

Some serving senators from the North and the South

G5 Members (Former Governor Wike and others)

Politicians who lost senatorial bids

Tinubu's ministerial appointment: Source says list will be finalised on Monday

The source cited by Nigerian Tribune said the list would be finalised at a meeting with the president on Monday, July 3

“The president wants a Federal Executive Council that is performance-driven and has consequently head-hunted some highly competent technocrats to assist him in achieving his Renewed Hope Agenda upon which Nigerians voted for him," the source was quoted as saying.

Date President Bola Tinubu may send ministerial list to Senate revealed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu might send the list of his ministers to Senate after July 4.

The Senate had in June adjourned plenary until Tuesday, July 4.

When the lawmakers reconvene on this date, President Tinubu’s list of nominees is expected to be ready and forwarded to the Red Chamber.

Source: Legit.ng