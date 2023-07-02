New Report Reveals People Tinubu Is Set to Appoint as Ministers, Reveals When List Will Be Sent to Senate
- A list of ministerial nominees for President Bola Tinubu's administration is reportedly ready and will be submitted to the Senate this week
- The list, described as the first batch of appointments, includes technocrats, serving senators, among others
- A source who disclosed this said President Tinubu aims to form a performance-driven Federal Executive Council to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda
State House, Abuja - A list of ministerial nominees to be appointed by President Bola Tinubu is ready and will be sent to the Senate this week, according to a new report by Nigerian Tribune.
Citing anonymous sources in "power corridors", the newspaper reported that the list is the first batch of the ministerial appointments President Tinubu is expected to make.
Legit.ng notes that the Nigerian leader is required to appoint a minister each from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assist him in running the government.
Ministerial list: Tinubu to appoint technocrats, others in first batch
According to the report, the categories of people in the first batch of the ministerial appointment list are below.
- Technocrats, including a former Bank CEO
- Some serving senators from the North and the South
- G5 Members (Former Governor Wike and others)
- Politicians who lost senatorial bids
Tinubu's ministerial appointment: Source says list will be finalised on Monday
The source cited by Nigerian Tribune said the list would be finalised at a meeting with the president on Monday, July 3
“The president wants a Federal Executive Council that is performance-driven and has consequently head-hunted some highly competent technocrats to assist him in achieving his Renewed Hope Agenda upon which Nigerians voted for him," the source was quoted as saying.
Date President Bola Tinubu may send ministerial list to Senate revealed
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu might send the list of his ministers to Senate after July 4.
The Senate had in June adjourned plenary until Tuesday, July 4.
When the lawmakers reconvene on this date, President Tinubu’s list of nominees is expected to be ready and forwarded to the Red Chamber.
Source: Legit.ng