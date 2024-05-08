A Nigerian girl has shared the transformation of her life after she decided to get into a relationship with an admirer

In a captivating video, she showed off the bundles of cash gifts and expensive gifts her man bought for her

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many congratulating her for the good fortune

Reactions have been trailing a video of a Nigerian girl flaunting her expensive lifestyle who was being sponsored by her man.

In the clip, she showed off the luxurious items and wads of cash she received from her 'papito'.

Girl over the moon as she gets spoilt by her man Photo credit: @baibymafe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl praises lover for changing her life

In the video, the girl identified as @baibymafe on TikTok gave credit to her man for her lavish lifestyle.

She shared a compilation video of herself catching a flight, flaunting bundles of money and showing off expensive gifts she received.

According to her, she experienced an amazing turnaround in her life after saying yes to one of her admirers.

While sharing the video via her account, she expressed her love for him and prayed never to lose him to anyone.

In her words:

"After I became his girl. I just want to let you know that I am grateful for everything u have done for me and thank you for loving me. I love you Papito. I pray this love last for ever coz I never want to loose u to anyone."

Reactions as girl flaunts luxury lifestyle

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Justkelili said:

"Awww."

@Rëjoice 999 commented:

"God when?"

@Big Drippo said:

"A fine boy deserves a fine girl."

@__prosperfx__ asked:

"And you know climb bed ehh?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng