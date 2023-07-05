APC major stakeholders in Rivers State have called on President Bola Tinubu to compensate Nyesom Wike, the ex-governor of the state, with a ministerial position

Chief Tony Okocha, a chieftain of the APC and former SSG in Rivers State, led the stakeholders under the Amalgamated Bola Tinubu Campaign Council to make the call

Okocha faulted Magnus Abe's move to take the front seat in Tinubu's political veranda in Rivers state after he left the party for the SDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The All Progressives Congress (APC) major stakeholders from Rives State have called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for ministerial appointment.

According to The Nation, the stakeholders were led by Chief Tony Okocha, the former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government and chieftain of the APC, under the aegis of Amalgamated Bola Tinubu Campaign Council.

Why President Tinubu should appoint ex-governor Wike as a minister

Okocha explained that the development was due to the former governor's role in President Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The APC stalwart called on the public to disregard the latest political stunts by Magnus Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State.

He alleged that Abe left the APC when the party needed him most and is now trying to have a front seat in President Tinubu's political veranda.

Wike deserves ministerial slot than Abe, APC group tips PDP leader

Okocha attributed the victory of the APC in the state to Wike, adding that the former governor played a role in keeping the ruling party together when major stakeholders, like Abe, turned their backs.

The APC leader said:

“When Ameachi had left, Magnus had left what remained was the little I could control with an amalgamation of support groups."

Wike, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was said to have supported Tinubu and the APC during the February 25 presidential election following leadership tussle he and some governors had with the PDP leadership ahead of the poll.

