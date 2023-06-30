President Bola Tinubu has again maintained his administration seeks the growth and development of Nigeria's economy and its people

Tinubu spoke when he visited the monarchs in Ogun state to appreciate them for their efforts in his emergence as Nigeria's 16th president

The former Lagos governor, Tinubu, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with him and support his administration

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again assured of his commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity.

Tinubu gave this assurance on Thursday, June 29, when he paid a thank-you visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at his palace in Abeokuta, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

President Bola Tinubu during his visit to Kabiyesi Alake and his wife, says he is committed to the growth, development and progress of Nigeria. Photo credit: Ogun state, Hon. Akinlade Abiodun Isiaq

Source: Facebook

Tinubu during his visit to Ogun state, appeal to Nigerians

The president had earlier visited the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, Channels TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu, however, sought support from Nigerians for his government in steering the ship of the country to a successful end.

At Ogun state, President Tinubu equally urged Nigerians to be united and stay positive and focused.

President Tinubu sets to visit Ooni of Ife

Southwest governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in collaboration with Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and other prominent leaders in the region, are set to host President Bola Tinubu in a homecoming event.

The Southwest Presidential Inauguration Celebration (SW PR-IN-CE) and other stakeholders and political bodies organised the event. It would take place at the Ojaja Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Professor Kayode Familoni, the chairman of the post-inauguration ceremony group and the media and publicity sub-committee head, Femi Odere, disclosed the development to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

“I could have said yes, I want a share": Tinubu makes mysterious revelation about subsidy, others

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he had the opportunity of partaking in destroying Nigeria's economy by continuing with the payment of the fuel subsidy.

According to The Cable, the president made the mysterious disclosure on Thursday, June 29, while speaking at a reception organised by the Lagos State government in his honour.

President Tinubu stressed that the petrol subsidy is a wound to the country's economy and should never be allowed to continue, irrespective of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng