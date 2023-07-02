A member of the opposition PDP expressed confidence on Twitter that President Bola Tinubu will be disqualified, despite INEC declaring him the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu received the highest votes, with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the LP as his closest rivals

The PDP member cited four likely reasons for Tinubu's potential disqualification, including acquiring Guinean citizenship, forfeiting money due to drug-related offences, etc.

A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who identified himself as Hon. Rilwan on Twitter has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will be disqualified.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria's electoral body, on Wednesday, March 1, declared Tinubu the 2023 presidential election winner.

2023 presidency: How Tinubu defeated Atiku, Obi - INEC

The electoral commission announced that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to emerge the winner.

His closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, polled 6,984,520.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, came third with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Atiku and Obi are challenging the election results in court. The duo want the court to disqualify Tinubu and declare them the election winner or nullify it.

The presidential election tribunal hearing the petitions filed by the opposition candidates is currently sitting.

Why Tinubu cannot escape disqualification - PDP

Rilwan, in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng, listed four likely reasons he believes the president cannot escape disqualification.

These include:

1. He acquired Guinean Citizenship.

2. He forfeited $460,000 due to drug-related offences.

3. He did not disclose the aforementioned facts to INEC.

4. He submitted a forged Chicago University Certificate to INEC.

Legit.ng notes that the reasons listed by the PDP member remain an allegation that the court is yet to rule on.

Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery: Omokri reveals his findings at Chicago State University

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, June 23, said it is false to assert that President Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University.

Omokri, also a PDP member, said his findings revealed that President Tinubu attended the American tertiary institution, and is “one of their most accomplished alumni”.

Source: Legit.ng