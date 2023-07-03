The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to open its defence against Peter Obi and Labour Party scheduled for Monday, June 3

It was gathered that INEC failed to produce its witness due to the absence of the fellow in court

However, the presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned proceedings till Tuesday, July 4

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) witness at the resumption of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in the defence against Peter Obi and the Labour Party has failed to show up.

As reported by The Nation, the proceedings for INEC's defence scheduled for Monday, June 3, stalled instantly after it was confirmed that the witness was absent in court.

When the court called out the case at about 9:30 am, the legal counsel for INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), disclosed that the witness scheduled to be docked for questioning and testimony was absent due to family-related issues.

This development prompted Mahmoud to appeal to the court for an adjournment to afford the time to produce the witness.

Lawyers to other parties in the case – Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) for Obi/LP, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) – did not object to the request by Mahmoud.

The presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, adjourned proceedings till Tuesday, July 4, by 9 am for a hearing.

The court has risen but with a promise to return at 2 pm for the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

