The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election, announcing that he polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 6,101,533.

INEC has declared APC’s Bola Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

