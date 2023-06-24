Reno Omokri has shared his independent discoveries about the certificate saga of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University

Omokri said that people should stop spreading the information that Tinubu didn't attend the American university

In fact, according to Omokri, Tinubu is one of the most accomplished alumni of the Chicago State University

Chicago, USA - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, June 23, said it is false to assert that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University, United States of America (USA).

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter said his personal findings revealed that President Tinubu indeed attended the American tertiary institution, and is “one of their most accomplished alumni”.

Reno Omokri, an ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the certificate saga of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Omokri, a supporter of the main opposition party who is outspoken on social media, called for caution with respect to opposing President Tinubu.

Omokri wrote:

“I am not pursuing any political appointment, or job offer from Tinubu. However, it is false to assert that Bola Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University.

“I went there physically. I did a video broadcast from their campus. I met their officials.

"Tinubu attended and graduated Chicago State University with honours, and they even have a photo of him in their alumni office as one of their most accomplished alumni.

"Not only did I go there physically to expose Tinubu (only to find out that he attended), I also asked their registry to put what they told me in writing. Attached is the letter they gave me.

“You can also go there physically, as I did, or email or phone them if you doubt this letter given to me.”

While saying that President Tinubu is not a saint, Omokri enjoined critics to be fair and honest “as we oppose him”.

Tension as tribunal admits Chicago University, NYSC certificates against President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential election petition tribunal, on Friday, June 23, admitted the documents presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, USA, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

Source: Legit.ng