President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's third week as Nigeria's 16th president has shaped discussions in the polity and as well sent a clear message about his assignment and major tasks.

While many described the Nigerian leader as an active president, others maintained he has outshined his predecessors with his decisive moves, outings and decisions.

President Tinubu has been seen as an active leader and one who has stood out among past Nigerian presidents through his actions and decisions.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu moved faster than Buhari

Barely one month into office, the composition of the president's cabinet, which is still ongoing, has sent tongues wagging in the polity. This is because Tinubu moved faster than former President Muhammadu Buhari in setting up his cabinet.

This swift move by the president has earned him the people's trust as well as their preparedness to ensure the Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima-led administration under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) succeeds.

Tinubu's 3rd week in review

The sack of the service chiefs, and the appointments of new ones by the president, the signing of new bills are a few of the things that have made Tinubu stand tall in just a few weeks in office.

The president took Nigerians by surprise with his activities this week, and Legit.ng brings you a breakdown of all that happened from Monday, June 19 through Sunday, June 25;

1. Tinubu meets Airtel Founder, Mittal, Bill Gates, US Secretary of States and others

Tinubu met with Airtel founder on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Source: Twitter

President Bola Tinubu earlier in the week, had a productive interaction with guests at the Presidential Villa, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Global Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, the CEO of Airtel Africa Group and other members of the Airtel board.

The president on his Twitter page, assured that his "door will remain open to investors willing to commit resources to this government's development mission of economic empowerment, growth, jobs and opportunity for all Nigerians."

Tinubu meets Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote

Tinubu hosted Bill Gates and Dangote at the State Hosue in Abuja on Monday, June 19.

Source: Twitter

During the week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) also played host to Bill Gates, co-chair of the gates foundation and founder of Microsoft alongside the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the State House.

The President also received in audience, the United States Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Energy Resources, Ambassador Geoffrey Praytt and GCEO-NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, in State House.

2. Appointment of new service chiefs

On Monday, June 19th, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of new Service Chiefs, Acting Inspector General of Police, Acting Comptroller-General of Customs and Special Advisers/Assistants.

This development led to appraisal from governors as well as Nigerians who were of the view that the president understood the assignment and the task given.

3. Tinubu Joins World Leaders at Paris Summit

Tinubu had fruitful discussions with leaders at the Paris summit.

Source: Twitter

On Thursday, June 22nd, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated at the opening ceremony of the High-Level Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Palais Brongniart, Paris.

About 39 heads of state from around the world joined the summit. Also in attendance are several multilateral development banks including the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, European Union, African Union and the United Nations.

At the summit in France, President Tinubu had fruitful engagements with Professor Benedict Oramah, the President of AFREXIM Bank; Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and development; and Sri Prakash Lohia, the Chairman of Indorama, the world’s largest independent polymer producer.

4. French President and his wife hosted President Tinubu

Tinubu said the French leader and his wife were both gracious and warm, making the event a very pleasant one.

Source: Facebook

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 22, joined other world leaders at a State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France.

It was part of the activities lined up for the New Global Financing Pact summit.

After the event, the President took to his Facebook page to share how much he relished the moments shared with other world leaders including the chief host and his wife.

Tinubu departs Paris for London for a private visit

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, June 24, departed France for London, United Kingdom, for a private visit.

Presidential spokesperson Dele Alake disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said,

“The president will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

Conclusion:

To catch a full glimpse of all that the president did in Paris and more, read below as shared by Tinubu's media office;

“We are ready for business,” Tinubu woos investors in France

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France on Thursday, June 22, said ongoing reforms, starting with removal of fuel subsidy and streamlining of exchange rate, will be sustained for a more competitive economy that attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), urging investors to take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria.

Tinubu gave this assurance while receiving the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso, in separate meetings, on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

