President Bola Tinubu on Friday, June 23, held a meeting with the President of the Benin Republic, Patrice Talon

Although the details of the meeting remain unknown, it is, however, unconnected to the removal of fuel subsidy affecting Nigerians and its neighbouring countries

This is coming barely 24 hours after Tinubu joined other world leaders at a State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Paris, France - The President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, on Friday, June 23, paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria's leader President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris, France.

The details of their meeting remain unknown, but the photos of the leaders were shared on Twitter by a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) identified simply as Daddy D.O @DOlusegun.

The President of Benin, on Friday, June 23, met with President Tinubu in Paris, France. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Why did the President of Benin visit President Tinubu

From the pictures shared, the duo had a fruitful discussion and many believed strongly Talon's visit is connected to the removal of subsidy which has been affecting his countryside.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

President Tinubu earlier announced that his administration can no longer fund the payment of fuel subsidy; this announcement has however led to the increment in the pump price of fuel in Nigeria and as well affecting neighboring countries.

Nigerians React to the Visit

Nigerians took to Twitter and reacted to the development.

@izzyflowRT tweeted:

"Baba fit suspend Benin president if he do anyhow. That I’m sure of."

@Sheglad01 tweeted:

"Removal of subsidy cant be reversed back,ASIWAJU, please let the outside world knows."

@SheethJamaal tweeted:

"We know what the deal is. The Benin President is on hand to beg for clemency. Sadly, that boat has sailed."

@rolaniyonu tweeted:

"Sir, let him know subsidy is gone. They are finding a way to plead with you Abi. We no go gree."

President Tinubu enjoys his life in Paris, France, action pictures, video revealed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been spotted having a lighter moment in Paris, the capital of France, where he was on a 2-day summit on the New Global Financing Pact.

On Thursday evening, June 22, President Tinubu took to his Twitter page to share pictures of where he had a lighter moment with Heads of State and other prominent dignitaries at the State Banquet in the European country.

According to the tweet, the State Banquet was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the French President and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm receptionists.

Power vs Money: President Tinubu receives Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the presidential villa on Friday, June 16.

Dangote joined the list of dignitaries that have visited President Tinubu since his emergence on Monday, May 29.

However, the essence of their meeting cannot be ascertained at present but there are indications that it might just be a courtesy visit or both men held conversations about possible collaboration to boost the economy of Nigeria.

The duo was seen together in a viral photo that surfaced on social media leaving netizens to react to their meeting.

Source: Legit.ng