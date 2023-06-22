President Bola Tinubu has been spotted in a video walking into Palais Brongniart in Paris under the rain, he was covered with an umbrella

The president was welcomed y Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs at the venue of the New Global Financing Pact summit

President Tinubu is expected to meet world leaders including the US, Switzerland, and France for bilateral talks and attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria

Paris, France - President Bola Tinubu is presently at the Palais Brongniart in Paris where the New Global Financing Pact summit is taking place.

According to Premium Times, the president arrived at the venue with his Aide-de-Camp, Nurudeen Yusuf, and was received by Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe.

President Tinubu arrives venue of the Global Financing Pact summit in France Photo Credit: @PremiumTimesng

President Tinubu arrived at the venue of New Global Financing Pact summit in France

However, a video shared by NTA showed that it was raining when the President arrived at Palais Brongniart and he had to be ushered in with an umbrella.

President Tinubu traveled to France on Tuesday, June 20 in order to attend the summit and hold bilateral talks with several countries including officials of France, the US, and Switzerland with the hope of attracting foreign direct investment into Nigeria.

The summit is being hosted by France in order to seek an establishment of a more just, inclusive, and responsive system. The summit is targeted at looking into financing the climate transition, protecting biodiversity as well as fighting inequalities, and moving closer to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

How many times President Tinubu has travel out of Nigeria

The trip was the first Tinubu embarked upon as Nigeria's president and it came in less than 25 days that he resumed office.

However, Legit.ng earlier observed that Nigerian presidents since 1999 have always had an engagement a few days after they resume office.

See the video here:

