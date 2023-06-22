Facts have emerged about the number of days it took former presidents from Obasanjo to Buhari to send their ministerial list to the Senate

The report shows that Buhari has the record of spending the highest number of days before sending his ministerial list to the Red Chamber

Obasanjo, during his first time, still holds the record of sending his ministerial list to the lawmakers within a week after he was sworn in

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Details have emerged about how long it took former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari to send their ministerial lists to the Senate after assuming offices.

As reported by TheCable, it took Obasanjo 6 days to send his ministerial list to the Senate on June 4, 1999.

Nigerians are expecting President Tinubu to appoint ministers as soon as possible. Photo Credits: Goodluck Jonathan/ Muhammadu Buhari/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In his second tenure, Obasanjo spent 25 days to send his ministerial list to the Senate on June 23, 2003.

Late Yar’adua, who took over from Obasanjo, waited until July 27, 2007, which was 59 days after he assumed office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It took Jonathan 30 days to send his ministerial list to the Senate on June 28, 2011 after he was sworn in on May 29, 2011.

The longest time to have taken a president to send his ministerial list to the Senate since the return of democracy in 1999 was in 2015, when Buhari waited until September 30, 124 days after assuming office.

Buhari felt better in his second term when he sent his ministerial list to the Senate after 54 days on July 22, 2019.

The question now is how long it will take President Bola Tinubu to announce his ministers.

Recall that the national assembly has passed a bill that the appointment of ministers must be done within the first 60 days after the President assumed office.

President Bola Tinubu appointed 27 ministers? Fact emerges

Legit.ng had reported that a list of 27 names of “new appointees and some new ministries” allegedly made by President Bola Tinubu and circulating on Facebook had been found to be false.

As reported by Africa Check, a fact-checking platform, the 27-man list, has been reposted on other Facebook pages, with some claiming that President Tinubu has abolished certain ministerial offices.

Failed 3rd Term Bid: Obasanjo says Governors Wanted It, Reveals Their Reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has spoken again about the failed third-term agenda during his second term in office.

Recall that in 2006, a bill to amend the 1999 constitution and extend term limits failed to pass at the national assembly.

Source: Legit.ng