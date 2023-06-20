President Bola Ahmed embarked on his first official foreign visit on Tuesday, June 20 as he travelled to Paris, France

President Tinubu will join world leaders in Paris to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact

The Summit for a New Global Financial Pact holds from Thursday, June 22, to Friday, June 23rd

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, June 20, departed Abuja, Nigeria, for France to participate in Paris summit for the new global financial pact.

Tinubu was accompanied to the summit by members of the presidential policy advisory council and senior government officials, NTA News reported.

Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, June 20, embarked on his first official trip abroad since he was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29. Photo credit: @NTANewsNow

President Bola Tinubu goes to France

President Tinubu took a helicopter from the Presidential Villa to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where he was received by state governors, government officials, and military personnel, Voice of Nigeria reported.

The two-day summit seeks to explore “opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges”.

According to The Cable, the pact prioritises vulnerable countries for financial support owing to the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and COVID-19.

The Nigerian leader is expected to return to the country on Saturday, June 24.

The visit to France is Tinubu’s first official trip abroad since he was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on Monday, May 29.

