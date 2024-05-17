Former Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the N48,000 minimum wage as proposed by President Bola Tinubu's administration

Sani said the government's proposal can only be compared to what Al-Majiri would use to feed themselves

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their reactions to the development

Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, has knocked the N48,000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government in the ongoing negotiation with organised labour.

The former lawmaker described the proposal as the Almajiri's feeding meals. How, however, described it as half bread that is still better than none.

His comment reads:

"48k minimum wage is an Almajiri offer to Labour, but quarter moi moi is better than non."

Nigerians react to FG 48k minimum wage

Some Nigerians have taken to the post's comment section and expressed their reactions.

Abubakar Umar said:

"48k for a family man. Even by your bag of rice, it's a disgrace to the Nigerian government."

Lucas tweeted:

"It is laughable. Unfortunately, labour can’t get what they bargain for…Presently, Tinubu is eyeing Pension money because they’ve exhausted all borrowing. This is the stage the country is in at the moment."

Kogunan Nupe said:

"On behalf of labour, quota moi is not sustainable and not in tandem with the current economic reality, sir."

Another user with the handle @GIDKKING said:

"There's no difference in 30 and 48k. It is actually an insult to the NLC and Nigerians at large showing no value for the common man. Total shame."

Umar Al Farook stated:

"Almajiri" is not a derogatory word, though; neither does it mean "Beggar!" As a Hausa/Fulani speaker with influence, you can do better by using your platform better, to not precipitate bigotry."

