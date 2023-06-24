Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the new global finance pact summit in Paris

Adesina said President Tinubu has impressed him with his bold and sound policies for Nigeria’s economy

He promised to support President Tinubu's vision for the growth and development of the Nigerian economy

Paris, France - The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has applauded the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu toward building a strong economy for the country.

Adesina, who met with President Tinubu during the new global finance pact summit in Paris, France, said the African Development Bank will support Tinubu’s vision for the Nigerian economy.

He disclosed via his Twitter handle @akin_adesina on Friday, June 23

He wrote:

"I had a great meeting with President Tinubu during the new global finance pact summit in Paris. I was impressed by his commitment to bold & sound policies for Nigeria’s economy. The African Development Bank will strongly support his vision for the Nigerian economy. @officialABAT”

