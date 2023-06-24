Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni has revealed one major thing Nigeria will benefit from President Bola Tinubu's appointments

Buni disclosed that with the appointment of the new service chiefs, insecurity will be a thing of the past in Nigeria

The APC governor noted further that the new national security adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, will put his wealth of experience to use and help tackle Nigeria's insurgency

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has said that the appointment of the new security chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inched Nigeria closer to the end of its security challenges.

The governor made this known through a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the state’s director-general press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, The Punch reported.

Buni says the new service chiefs will aid the fight against Nigeria's insurgency. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Buni speaks on Tinubu's appointment of service chiefs, Ribadu as NSA

Commenting specifically on the new national security adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Buni expressed confidence that the erstwhile EFCC boss would put his wealth of experience to use in the fight against insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Malam Nuhu Ribadu is an excellent team player who would work in synergy with the Security Chiefs to achieve the set goals,” he added, Governor Buni maintained.

“The security Chiefs also have the wealth of experience and confidence of Nigerians to lead the fight against insecurity in Nigeria,” the governor of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) stated.

President Tinubu's appointments "are round pegs in round holes": Ex-Buhari's minister brags

Festus Keyamo, the former minister of state for labour and employment, has said the appointments of service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu "are round pegs in round holes".

Keyamo, who is a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Tuesday in a tweet on Tuesday, June 20, bragged that he influenced the process of ensuring that the service chiefs were confirmed by the Senate before they can be declared fit for their positions.

The former minister disclosed that he was the one that challenged the authority of the executive in appointing service chiefs without passing through the scrutiny of the legislature.

President Tinubu appoints 4 new special advisers 3rd week on getting to office

President Bola Tinubu has upgraded the list of his special advisers after making eight appointments last week Thursday, June 15.

On Monday, the president announced the suspension of the service chiefs while naming their replacements 4 special advisers.

In the new announcement, the president also settled the controversies around the duties of Nuru Ribadu, who was appointed as special adviser on security and was named the National Security Adviser on the new list.

Source: Legit.ng