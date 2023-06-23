Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi's witnesses gave a conflicting account regarding the conditions to be met by the INEC before deploying technology during the 2023 polls

Chibuike Ugwuoke and Emmanuel Edet were subpoenaed by Obi and the LP to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)

While Ugwuoke presented metadata which he claimed to have extracted from the INEC result viewing portal (IReV), Edet on the other hand said such requirements do not exist under the NITDA Act

Two witnesses of the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi contradicted themselves on Thursday, June 22 at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Obi's witnesses contracted themselves on the conditions to be met by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before deploying technology.

Labour Party and Peter Obi's witnesses contradict each other at the court. Photo credit: @ParallelFacts

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi's witnesses contradicted themselves

A cyber security expert, Dr. Chibuike Ugwuoke, said it was a statutory requirement under the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act that technologies to be deployed by INEC must meet the ISO 27001 2013 standard, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that INEC must first obtain authorisation from NITDA to deploy such technologies.

But, the Head of the Legal Services Department at NITDA, Emmanuel Edet, said such requirements do not exist under the NITDA Act.

Ugwuoke and Edet were subpoenaed by Obi and the LP to testify before the tribunal.

How Peter Obi's witnesses conflicted each other

Ugwuoke, who said he was engaged by the petitioners to investigate information on INEC Results Viewing (IREV) portal, had tendered his report on Wednesday, in which he claimed to have discovered multiple uploads and strange objects instead of results.

Under cross-examination on Thursday, by INEC’s lawyer Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), he insisted on his claim that ISO 27001 2013 was a statutory minimum standard requirement for any organisation intending to deploy technologies, The Cable report added.

Although Ugwuoke claimed not to know the Section, he said what he wrote in his statement was copied from the Act.

Ugwuoke said the petitioners recruited him on March 10; which produced a preliminary report on March 17/18 and the final report in mid-May.

Edet, while being led by petitioners’ lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), said his agency did not have documents requested by Obi and the LP, concerning the permission granted to INEC to deploy technologies for election and the status of the technologies.

Tension as Tribunal Admits Chicago University, NYSC Certificates Against President Bola Tinubu

The presidential election petition tribunal, on Friday, June 23, admitted the documents presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, USA, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

“You must give support”: Labour Party lawmaker urges Peter Obi, others to back Tinubu

A Labour Party federal lawmaker, Amobi Ogah, has urged his party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, and other presidential candidates to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ogah, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State at the House of Representatives, said politicians should not lose hope because they lost today doesn't mean they will not win again.

Source: Legit.ng