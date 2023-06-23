The presidential election petition tribunal resumed hearing at the court of appeal, Abuja, on Friday, June 23

The court admitted sensitive documents tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The PDP and Atiku, a former vice president, are contending President Bola Tinubu's victory at the February 25 poll

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, USA; the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate; and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service, Daily Trust .

Tribunal admits documents against President Bola Tinubu

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro Ebah, who noted that the documents were “purportedly” obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’.

Led in evidence by PDP counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

As of the time of publishing this report, the defence lawyers are set to cross-examine the witness.

President Bola Tinubu’s several controversies

President Tinubu has been the subject of many controversies from the time he became governor of Lagos in 1999, a report by ICIR in 2022 noted.

Year 2022 and 2023 have seen a long string of stories about him, with controversies involving Tinubu, from questionable wealth, ill-health, allegations of certificate forgery and corruption, bagman to drug traffickers, and money-laundering ring investigation.

