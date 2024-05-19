Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr was spotted with his former girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, at a boxing event in Saudi Arabia

The pair were captured on video, seated together and engaged in conversation, igniting speculation about a possible reconciliation

They attended the highly-anticipated match between British boxer Tyson Fury and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, 18 May

Neymar reunites with ex girlfriend. Photo credit: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User8393939393i3i3 said:

“Neymar's outfits never disappoint.”

Brifa commented:

“The woman in the back looking at Neymar lol.”

Safwan:

“They obviously back together or at least giving it another chance.”

Leonardo Silya:

“Crazy to see them together. Crazy.”

Rox:

“What did he do??”

Merwah:

“They back together?”

Beko:

“Who says they're not together anymore? Person really knows their situation.”

Who is Bruna Biancardi?

Bruna Biancardi is a Brazilian social media influencer, model, and marketing manager. She gained prominence through her relationship with Brazilian football star Neymar Jr.

In addition to her connection with Neymar, Bruna has built a significant following on platforms like Instagram, where she shares lifestyle content, fashion tips, and glimpses of her personal life.

Source: Legit.ng