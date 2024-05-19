Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, recently shared new photos of himself hanging out with his boss on social media

The new snaps came only days after the singer’s logistics manager was accused of leaking 30BG secrets to blogs

Isreal’s new post with Davido triggered a series of interesting reactions from netizens with some of them taunting the singer’s former lawyer

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, is back in the news over his relationship with the DMW boss.

Just recently, Isreal took to his official Instagram page to share a series of new photos of himself hanging out with Davido.

Fans react to Isreal DMW's new photos with Davido. Photos: @isrealdmw

This came only a few days after he was accused of being the snitch in the 30BG crew. Recall that the singer’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima Elijah, shared chats claiming that Isreal was the one leaking 30BG in-house secrets to blogs.

However, Isreal seems to have shown netizens that his relationship with Davido was not damaged by the allegations. In one of the new photos that was shared on his page, he was seen sitting beside Davido on a sofa in a fashion store.

Other snaps also showed Isreal posing with some merchandise while Davido spotted a big smile on his face.

See Isreal’s post below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW chills with Davido

As expected, Isreal’s new photos with Davido caught the attention of netizens and sparked interesting comments online. Some of them used the opportunity to taunt the singer’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua.

Read some of their reactions below:

_excellence_john_:

“Juju get level pass lawyer .”

Man.like.sammii:

“Juju dey give davido joy .”

Olobadagzy:

“The Gistlover Of 30BG .”

abrahampetersmotors:

“Davido loves Isreal so much ❤️.”

Freshboyy2_ent:

“Isreal na OBO joy giver lowkey .”

Wuze_wuze:

“Lawyer don wake road clear for juju .”

Armani_knutnice:

“No one can separate David and Juju trust me the love is unique and the fire keeps burning, Just see how hard David is laughing always joyous when he’s with Isreal..that’s what I call love ❤️ much respect guys.”

Iam_princessgold:

“U no like juju keh, all the cruise when Davido no fit post who for dey post dem for us, lawyer no fit do half of Watine juju dey do.”

oliver_twist45:

“The level of your loyalty eeh na why davido like you by him side but on a norms why you no go like juju .”

Ifybeeee:

“I like the way you like your oga ❤️.”

Davido fires lawyer, Bobo, Israel rejoices

Social media was abuzz with news that internationally recognised Afrobeat singer Davido had sacked Bobo, one of his long-term members.

According to reports by Legit.ng, the DMW boss decided not to proceed with a working relationship with the lawyer for undisclosed reasons. In reaction to this news, Israel DMW was spotted celebrating on Instagram.

