A witness of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused INEC of deleting results in 110 BVAS machines that he inspected in the FCT

Hitler Nwala said he discovered INEC deleted the results because he attached a standard device used for such an exercise to the BVAS machine

Atiku's witness stated on Thursday, June 22, while giving evidence challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Hitler Nwala, a witness of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) deleted all election results on all the 110 BVAS machines he inspected in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nwala, Digital Forensic Analyst said he didn’t know at what point the results were deleted on BVAS machines, The Nation reported.

The Atiku’s expert witness, who was led in evidence by the petitioner’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, stated this on Thursday, June 22 at the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

Atiku's witness speaks on how he discovered BVAS results were deleted

Under cross-examination by INEC’s counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, Nwala said that he arrived at the conclusion that the results were deleted because he attached a standard device used for such an exercise to the machine.

The witness answered in the affirmative when asked if he had INEC’s permission to attach an external device to the BVAS machine.

The INEC’s counsel further asked the witness if he was aware that 110 machines represent 3.4 per cent of the of 3,163 BVAS deployed in the FCT and 0.06 per cent of BVAS deployed nationwide.

Nwala said he only compiled the report and didn’t take out time to calculate the percentages.

When Mahmoud attempted to give Nwala a BVAS machine to check if it was deleted as he had said in his report, the witness said it was against the ethics of his profession to check the BVAS machine in an open court.

“It is professionally wrong to access a device that will be used as evidence in a court of competent jurisdiction because it will temper with the evidence.

“We cannot access the device directly, what we do is to extract the evidence and take it for analysis.”

Moreover, the expert witness said he couldn’t tell if it was one of the ones he inspected by merely looking at it because all the devices had the same model and looked the same on the outside

