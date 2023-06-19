Three ad hoc staff of the INEC have made a strong revelation regarding the February 25 presidential election results

Three ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were Presiding Officers for the February 25 presidential election have told the Presidential Election Petition Court ( PEPC) that only the results of the presidential election refused to upload to INEC's IREV.

The three presiding officers, representing Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told the court that they were able to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine to transmit results for the senatorial and House of Representatives elections successfully, Vanguard reported.

Why Presidential Election Results Refuse to Upload, INEC Officers Reveal in Court

Led in evidence by the petitioner’s counsel, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, the INEC staff, however, told the court in their separate testimonies that they were unable to use the BVAS to transmit the presidential election results thereby making them unsatisfied with the entire election process.

The three witnesses, Janet Turaki, Christopher Ardo and Victoria Sani told the court that they were presiding officers in Yobe, Bauchi and Katsina states respectfully.

The witnesses all agreed that other aspects of the election went well until it was time to upload the presidential results then the BVAS machines refused to work, The Guardian report added.

