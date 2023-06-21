The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sent representatives to the presidential election petition court sitting in Abuja

The action of the electoral umpire was in response to a subpoena issued by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Gregory Obi

Obi filed his petition at the presidential election court to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, June 20, finally responded to a subpoena issued by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) after a series of allegations that the commission was avoiding the service of the summon.

Making an appearance before the tribunal, Lawrence Bayode, INEC's deputy director, said out of the five documents sought by the petitioners, two were non-existent, while one was being processed, The Cable reported.

INEC has responded to Peter Obi's subpoena.

Source: Twitter

Obi, INEC differ over subpoena

Also, Moronkeji Tairu, a deputy director of INEC, tendered some other documents requested by the petitioners, Nigerian Tribune reported.

She also said some of the documents requested do not exist while others need to be gathered from across the 36 states.

She said:

“The others are to be gotten across the states and for logistics reasons it would take a while before we can get them."

