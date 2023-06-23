Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been urged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A federal lawmaker, Amobi Ogah, who made the call said Obi and others who lost can also win next time

The Labour Party lawmaker from Abia state added that Obi and other presidential candidates should be good sportsmen

FCT, Abuja - A Labour Party federal lawmaker, Amobi Ogah, has urged his party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, and other presidential candidates to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ogah, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State at the House of Representatives, said politicians should not lose hope that because they lost today, they will not win again, Premium Times reported.

Labour Party lawmaker, Godwin Ogar urges Peter Obi, others to support President Tinubu. Photo Credit: Amobi Godwin Ogah/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The federal lawmaker said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

He said:

“Once you are in this politics, don’t lose hope. Don’t think that if you don’t win today, you will not win again. And once somebody has won an election, to be a good sportsman, you must give the person support.”

Ogah, who did not mention Peter Obi’s name said President Tinubu deserves to be respected and supported until the court delivers judgment against the February 25 presidential election that produced him as president.

He added:

“For me, like I said earlier last week, that trended all over the world when I told the people, the election has come and gone. Now it is about governance. And whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution

“And that is why I always say, whoever that is on that seat, give the person that support until either court says otherwise or God says otherwise.”

