MURIC on Saturday, June 10, condemned Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun state and erstwhile minister of interior

The Islamic body said Aregbesola is a pain in the neck and an outcast in the Southwest Muslim community

MURIC's director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, also threatened that the group will blacklist Muslim politicians who exhibit behaviours like Aregbesola's

Osogbo, Osun state - Popular Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Saturday, June 10, said it is watching Muslim politicians across Nigeria, particularly the public office holders among them.

MURIC said it will blacklist anyone of them who proved to be of no benefit to Muslims around him or her, and those who emulate the immediate past minister of aviation, Rauf Aregbesola, who it called “the black sheep”, The Sun Nigeria reported.

“We’re watching you all”: MURIC tells Nigerian Muslim politicians

The director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, gave the description after the former minister and ex-governor allegedly apologised two days ago but was later quoted as denying the apology.

The Islamic organisation which labelled Aregbesola's apology “meaningless” used the opportunity to warn Muslim politicians in the country, The Eagle Online also reported.

MURIC’s statement partly reads:

“We are watching Muslim politicians throughout Nigeria particularly the public office holders among them.

“We will blacklist any of them who proved to be of no benefit to the Muslims around him or her and those who emulate the black sheep."

