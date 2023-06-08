Former Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has debunked reports that he is seeking forgiveness from Gboyega Oyetola

Aregbesola said he holds no grudge against anyone and he is ready to return the All Progressive Congress (APC) to power in Osun state

The former minister stated this during his homecoming reception held at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo

Osogbo, Osun state -The immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has debunked reports that he blamed the devil and sought forgiveness from former Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, describing it as untrue and misleading.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Aregbesola said he has resolved to work with anyone in returning the progressives to power in Osun state.

Aregbesola denies report of him seeking forgiveness. Photo Credit: Rauf Aregbesola. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The former Osun state governor noted that he is not in conflict with anyone.

He stated these during his homecoming reception held at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, on Wednesday, June 7.

Aregbesola urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to drop personal gains for the reinvigoration of the party.

He said:

“I hold no grudge with anyone in Osogbo or Osun. My hands are wide open to work and receive anyone. Anyone who has issues with me has their reasons, but I hold no grudge against anyone.

“It is never my desire to leave any of them, but now that they have gone the way they did, I beseech you, our royal father, to plead with them. I would always wish them well and always desire to work with them.

“Anywhere I am, please be rest assured that Osogbo and Osun interests are covered.”

