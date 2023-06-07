Rauf Aregbesola has sought forgiveness from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Osun APC members

The former minister of interior noted that he wants peace and unity restored in Osun state APC again and he is ready to work to ensure that is achieved

Aregbesola also asked for forgiveness from everyone who felt slighted by events of the last four years

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The immediate past minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola has sought forgiveness from former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The former minister also appealed to those who may be offended by his actions in the last four years, The Nation reported.

Aregbesola begs Oyetola for forgiveness. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA, Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola blames the devil for the rift with Oyetola as he seeks for forgiveness

Aregbesola, who arrived Osun State after his tenure as the minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, visited the palaces of Owa Obokun, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun before addressing his supporters at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park via Old Garage, Osogbo capital of Osun State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The ex-Minister, who spoke in Yoruba language, lauded Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve, Vanguard report added.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for being his destiny helper and trusting him with power.

“I am saying it today and I am begging for forgiveness. After this, we are not going to beg anybody again. We didn’t offend anyone and we don’t believe anyone offended us but it’s possible that they believe we offended them, that’s why we are apologising to them,“ Aregbesola noted.

FG finally declares public holiday ahead of May 29 handover to Tinubu

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola declared Monday, May 29 a public holiday to honour the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Aregbesola disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, May 26 on behalf of the federal government.

Aregbesola hailed Nigerians for accepting democracy again by trooping out to perform their civic duties during the general elections.

2023 elections: AA governorship candidate Tope Balogun finally reveals details of key meeting with Aregbesola

On the eve of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos state, Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), said he held a closed-door meeting with Rauf Aregbesola, the former minister of interior.

During the meeting, Aregbesola, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and representatives of the AA, reportedly discussed the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos state.

Recall that Aregbesola had emerged from isolation to mobilise support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his party’s candidate.

Source: Legit.ng