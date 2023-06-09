Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed why he supported and worked for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a South-West Muslim to emerge as President

El-Rufai said his support for Tinubu was to give Muslims in the South-West a sense of belonging to rule

The former Kaduna state governor disclosed that the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola asked him to support Tinubu for the case of Islam

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The immediate former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed why he and former Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle supported and worked for a South-West Muslim to emerge as the winner at the February 25 presidential election.

El-Rufai said he supported President Bola Tinubu to give Muslims from the South-West region of the country a sense of belonging to rule, Premium Times reported.

El-Rufai says he supported Tinubu to give South-West Muslim a sense of belonging to rule. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking with some Muslim clerics on the reason why he went for a Muslim-dominated government in Kaduna state.

The former governor, who spoke in Hausa explained that the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola and his leaders from Lagos, reached out to him to reconsider Tinubu as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 presidential election for the sake of Islam.

El-Rufai said:

“Professor Akintola came with their leaders from Lagos and commended us for deciding that a Southerner should emerge. They said the Yoruba in the South-west have problems. When a Muslim wants to contest an election they’ll say he shouldn’t contest because he will not win an election. What they believed was that it’s only a Christian from the South-west who can contest so a Muslim from the North is selected as his vice.

“They said it has not happened since Abiola; they wanted to replicate that. We asked them to go and decide on who would contest and they said Asiwaju. I told them I’m not on good terms with him but he (Akintola) said we should reconcile for the sake of Islam and I said we will reconcile.”

Why we supported a South-West Muslim

El-Rufai further revealed that his decision and that of Matawalle was to give the South-west Muslims a sense of belonging to rule Nigeria.

He said:

“Myself and Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, didn’t do it for any gain. Maybe the others needed something but me and Matawalle I did that to bring an end to the religious issue and to give Muslims from the South-west a sense of belonging to rule. And God… despite the religious gang-up, God made Asiwaju the winner.”

