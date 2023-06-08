Rauf Aregbesola has once again addressed the lengthy crisis that has rocked the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Aregbesola, a former governor and minister, assured his supporters that he is not afraid of war and can take on anybody in the political terrain

The sexagenarian also asked "those who lied against" him to join him in rebuilding the party, adding that he has moved on

Osogbo, Osun state - The immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has declared that he is not afraid of war.

Speaking on Thursday, June 8, at a colloquium organised by Comrade of Rauf Aregbesola (CORA) in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, the state’s former governor said it is time for a rebuilding process in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vanguard reported.

A top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rauf Aregbesola, has called on party members to rebuild the party in Osun state. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA

Aregbesola also vowed to continue to shine politically.

He said:

“We cannot have God and still live in fear. My mother’s maiden name is Aduroja, (stand to fight). Aduroja’s grandson cannot now be afraid of war, but culture and religion taught us to choose war carefully as we age.”

He added:

“For those who lied against us, those who pitched tents against us for survival sake, and those who did it ignorantly, it is time to rebuild.

“I don’t have much to say but to thank God. My star will blaze again, God has assured me.”

Adeleke issues fresh executive order over Aregbesola

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, issued an executive order to protect Rauf Aregbesola, the state's former governor and erstwhile minister of interior.

The order will be the 7th since the governor was sworn in on November 28 last year.

Adeleke assured Aregbesola that his security in the state is guaranteed.

“I hold no grudge against Anyone”: Aregbesola denies report of him seeking forgiveness

Legit.ng also reported that Aregbesola debunked reports that he blamed the devil and sought forgiveness from former Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, describing it as untrue and misleading.

The 66-year-old said he has resolved to work with anyone regarding returning the progressives to power in Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng